Ramzan’s family owned Quiz reportedly mulling 200 million float

Tarak Ramzan’s owned Quiz might be floating on the London Stock Exchange as soon as this year. The Glasgow-based clothing business is reportedly exploring options to go public.

As reported by the ‘telegraph’, the family behind this Glasgow business - that started out making kilts 70 years ago – would have started exploring all viable options for a 200 million pounds stock market listing of their fast-fashion retailer.

“Quiz is a fast growing brand with a number of very exciting growth opportunities,” a Quiz spokesman said when asked about this news. “We will always consider all options.”

Market sources point out that the Ramzan family would have hired Panmure Gordon to explore options for the company, including a flotation on the London stock market this summer.

Quiz, which still makes 40 percent of clothes in the UK, has shifted its focus to affordable evening and occasion wear, aimed at competing against the likes of New Look.

With stores in 20 countries including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Malaysia, Quiz posted last year sales of 87.4 million pounds. Pre-tax profits improved 17 percent to 5.7 million pounds.