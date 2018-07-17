RangeRoom secures funding from Kamani Capital fund

Retail and fashion industry tech-start up, RangeRoom has secured funding from retail investors including the family behind Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing and the founder of New Look.

Launched in 2017 by Brendan Baldrey, RangeRoom, aims to address many of the challenges facing the retail industry such as ‘see now buy now’ culture. It provides a visual collaboration platform that enables designers, retailers and suppliers to review share and engage with new concepts, products and collections as a solution to what the company calls the “digital disconnect” between customer, retailer, and manufacturer.

Baldrey, who, following 15 years as a designer in the industry, launched the platform after identifying a need for innovation in fashion technology that would allow all stakeholders – from designers to buyers, suppliers, manufacturers, brands and retailers to collaborate more effectively to create ranges that not only respond to changes in the market, but drive them, while also improving communication and transparency across business to drive speed to market and increase profitability.

To drive the fashion tech start-up forward, the RangeRoom has announced that it has secure funding from the newly formed Kamani Capital fund, from the family behind successful online retailer Boohoo, which is led by chief executive Adam Kamani, who is also co-founder of Pretty Little Thing.

The Kamani Capital fund is the latest investor in the start-up, which has been trading for just under a year, and joins previous industry backers including New Look’s Tom Singh, and follows RangeRoom securing a number of clients, including some of the UK’s biggest retailers and a number of global manufacturers, such as Boohoo.

“It’s fantastic that we have already secured the backing of a number of high calibre influencers within the industry who have put their faith in RangeRoom. The lack of options and sometimes appetite available across the industry to innovate, create efficiency and drive cost savings were the key challenges that we set out to address,” said Baldrey in a press release. “We designed the solution for simple, secure collaboration and information-sharing - with the emphasis on ‘Visual’. Now, RangeRoom offers centralised co-creation and communication features to enhance the development of products and collections across global cross-functional teams.”

Commenting on what RangeRoom has to offer the industry, Adam Kamani said: “RangeRoom is already doing amazing work and I’m confident in the vision of Brendan and the team and the future plans that I have seen that not only will I get a solid return on my investment in the coming years, but the platform will become paramount to driving innovation through the industry and addressing many of the challenges currently being faced.”

Baldrey added: “This is just the beginning. Forget fast fashion – the future has to be about smart fashion.”

Image: courtesy of RangeRoom - Brendan Baldrey, founder and chief executive