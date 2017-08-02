Rare London goes into administration

Fashion label Rare London, modelled by reality TV celebrities including The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers, has announced on its Facebook page that it has ceased trading, making all staff redundant after administrators were appointed last week.

In the statement, Rare London said administrators from Duff and Phelps Ltd were appointed on July 26: "The joint administrators had to take the unfortunate decision to cease to trade the company with immediate effect making all staff redundant.”

The young fashion label told customers who had recently placed an order or were awaiting a refund to contact their bank or credit card company or Paypal directly to see if they could get their money back through them.

"In the event that you are unable to secure a refund of the monies paid then you will need to make a claim against the insolvent estate as this balance will rank [as] an unsecured claim against the company," it added.

Rare London, which is also stocked by retailers Asos, Topshop, and Next, fell into administrations after being unable to pay its debts, and made all 56 employees redundant.

It is understood that administrators are in talks with third parties interested in snapping up the full business or its assets.

Following the insolvency announcement on Facebook, dated July 31, angry customers commented about how they had bought items in the flash 50 percent off sale last week and hadn’t received their items, as well as others who had returned clothing up to four weeks ago and still hadn’t received their money back.

Image: Rare London Facebook