Re&Up secures B Corp certification

Re&Up has become a certified B Corporation, marking a milestone in the company’s efforts to scale textile-to-textile recycling while meeting verified standards for social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

The Eindhoven-based company develops recycled cotton fibres and polyester chips from end-of-life textile waste using its proprietary textile-to-textile recycling technology.

In a statement, Ebru Özküçük Güler, chief sustainability officer, said the certification reflects the company's commitment to "building an infrastructure where innovation, circularity, and operational responsibility operate in unison".

She added: "It recognises not only what we do, transforming textile waste into high-purity resources, but also how we do it: with transparency, accountability, and a long-term vision.

“This achievement is a testament to our team's collective effort, and we remain dedicated to driving systemic, meaningful change across the global value chain."