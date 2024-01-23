Reaching for a million: Vestiaire Collective launches crowdfunding

Vestiaire Collective has launched a crowdfunding campaign with the goal to raise at least one million euros.

In return, investors will receive shares, the French resale platform announced on Tuesday. Company shares were already issued to employees a year ago.

"Thanks to our continued success, 2024 will be a decisive year," said Maximilian Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective. "We want to continue to gain market share in the global fashion industry and be profitable by the end of the year. Through this community fundraising, our dedicated customers can play an even more active role in shaping a more sustainable future for fashion."

The crowdfunding campaign will run from February via the British investment platform Crowdcube.