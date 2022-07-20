Rebag expands into footwear and apparel

Luxury resale platform Rebag is expanding its product offering to include footwear and select apparel, alongside its luxury accessories for both men and women.

In a statement, Rebag said that the introduction of shoes and clothes will “bring a diversified selection of the most coveted luxury styles on the resale market,” to its online platform and stores and follows the addition of watches and fine jewellery in 2020.

Image: Rebag

The category expansion will be similar to Rebag’s existing luxury accessories offering and will allow clients to sell shoes and select apparel within Rebag’s accepted designers list online or in person at any physical Rebag location across the US. Customers will also receive upfront pricing and fast payment upon completion of the vetting process.

Rebag to buy and sell shoes and select apparel online and in-store

Rebag added that it will buy and sell shoes, including sandals, sneakers, heels, boots, and loafers, as well as select apparel, including outerwear, jackets, vests, sweaters, and sweatshirts, from existing labels like Chanel, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Fendi.

Image: Rebag

It will also accept a host of new luxury designers for the first time including Adidas, Balmain, Common Projects, Maison Margiela, Manolo Blahnik, Nike, Jordan, Yeezy, Rick Owens, and Vetements.

Charles Gorra, chief executive and founder of Rebag, said: “After our successful integration of watches and fine jewellery in 2020, shoes and apparel are the natural next step for us. Rebag is the expert and ultimate destination for the most coveted luxury items.

“We are excited to expand our horizons and offer our customers new categories to invest in. This has always been a request from both our buyers and sellers and will help us address a larger share of their resale needs.”

Rebag, founded in 2014, added that expanding its offering beyond designer handbags, watches, jewellery, and accessories, it would also be able to start collecting “further insights on the resale industry” as it pertains to these new categories, while simultaneously growing its technological capabilities as Rebag advances its product knowledge.