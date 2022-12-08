Rebag introduces Wallet feature for premium payments

Rebag, the trading, buying and selling platform, has debuted a new payment concept that aims to centralise seller payouts.

‘Rebag Wallet’, which will power Seller Funds and further proceeds, has been launched alongside ‘Premium Payouts’, an initiative that looks to reward sellers for keeping their Seller Funds in their wallets over a period of time.

Once a seller transaction has been processed, the funds will be found in the new Wallet section of a user's accounts, where they can view their total dollar amount that can be put towards a purchase.

Premium Payouts aims to complement the feature, increasing Seller Funds automatically by one percent per month up to 12 months.

A further new incentive provides clients with a 10 percent spending bonus when they put their Seller Funds towards a Rebag purchase.

In a release, the company said the feature will benefit sellers who want to maximise their spending power at Rebag.

Speaking on the new features, Charles Gorra, CEO and founder of Rebag, said: "We heard the requests from our seller community to find innovative ways to maximise their payouts, especially in the current macroeconomic environment.

"We are so excited to pioneer the launch of these ground-breaking tools that not only incentivise our sellers but also promote a more circular economy.”