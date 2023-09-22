Rebag launches consignment service

Luxury accessories resale platform Rebag is adding consignment services to its offering, complementing its trade and buyout features and providing more flexibility for users.

According to the company, the consignment service aims to take away fluctuating commission rates and lengthy payment processes, giving sellers visibility and control over their products with upfront quotes.

In order to receive a quote, those looking to sell can either submit images or use Rebag’s ‘Clair’ technology to self-generate an offer and determine the value of their item prior to sending it in for evaluation.

Commission rates are set as low as 8 percent, and are fixed by Rebag so that regardless of an item’s selling price, the rate will not change.

In a release, Charles Gorra, CEO and founder of Rebag, said: “We're thrilled to introduce Rebag Consignment, a truly revolutionary offering.

"Our groundbreaking version of Consignment comes with disruptive features that are differentiated from others in the market. It is designed for sellers who want to maximise earnings, while retaining visibility and control over the entire selling process.

“This launch marks our latest step in reshaping the luxury resale market by offering innovative solutions and exceptional service."