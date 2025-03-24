ReBound and ESO Recycling forge partnership to advance circular footwear returns

ReBound Returns has unveiled a strategic partnership with ESO Recycling, reinforcing its commitment to circular retail solutions and enhancing compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations. The collaboration will enable retailers leveraging ReBound’s omnichannel returns management platform to access ESO Recycling’s expertise in material recovery, ensuring that non-resellable footwear is repurposed rather than discarded. By integrating ESO Recycling’s capabilities, ReBound extends its recycling portfolio to include footwear, allowing items that would otherwise contribute to landfill waste to be transformed into new materials for socially beneficial applications, such as playground surfaces and athletics tracks.

This initiative aligns with broader sustainability efforts within the retail sector, addressing growing regulatory and consumer pressure to reduce environmental impact. With ReBound handling over 100 million returns annually, the partnership ensures a streamlined recycling process across Europe, leveraging an expansive logistics network to minimise emissions and promote circularity. ESO Recycling’s established material recovery techniques further enhance waste traceability, enabling retailers to make data-driven decisions about product lifecycles. Both companies underscore the partnership as a step towards closing the loop in retail sustainability, offering a scalable solution for brands looking to integrate responsible returns and recycling into their operations.