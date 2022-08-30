Recommerce platform provider Trove secures new milestone

Trove, the provider of a recommerce operating system, has reported that its technology is now being used by 700 brick and mortar stores throughout the US.

The milestone follows the announcement of new brand partners that have added the tech company’s system to their offering over the past year, including the likes of Patagonia, Lululemon, Eileen Fisher, Arc’teryx and REI.

“The recommerce market continues to be one of the fastest growing retail segments, propelled by consumers’ desire for more sustainable and affordable shopping options,” the company’s CEO, Gayle Tait, told Retail Tech Innovation Hub, in a statement.

Tait continued: “In-store trade-in programmes enable brands to deepen their relationships with customers in real time and drive significant loyalty and lifetime value over the longer term.

“We’re extremely proud to support our growing roster of brand partners as they scale their recommerce operations through convenient in-store trade-in and extend the lifecycle of their products.”

According to the firm, it has grown its client roster by more than a third over the year, with many of those brands further expanding their resale programmes with Trove in 2022.