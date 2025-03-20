Record profit for Footasylum: Strategic initiatives drive success

Sportswear retailer Footasylum has reported a 9.4 percent increase in revenue to 349.5 million pounds (453.5 million dollars) for FY25, according to its unaudited results.

Underlying EBITDA for the year rose 26 percent to 28.2 million pounds, operating profit increased 123 percent to 23.3 million pounds and pre-tax profit jumped 188 percent to 17.2 million pounds

Footasylum, which stocks leading brands such as Nike, Adidas and The North Face expects continued strong performance in FY26.

Reflecting on another year of record revenue and profit, CEO David Pujolar stated: “We are pleased to report another year of record revenue and profit performance, demonstrating our resilience in a challenging market environment. Our strategic initiatives and new organisational structure have proven effective and position us strongly for sustained growth."

Footasylum posts growth across stores and online

Store sales were up 3 percent to 172 million pounds, driven by new store openings based on the Oxford Street blueprint, in areas where Footasylum’s customers are located. Online sales increased 6 percent to 143.6 million pounds, now accounting for 41 percent of total sales.

The company’s exclusive brand recorded a sales increase of 101 percent through new and existing wholesale partnerships, now accounting for 10 percent of total sales with womenswear sales up 18 percent and juniors sales up 17 percent.

The retailer continued to strengthen its presence by opening new stores in Aberdeen, Warrington, Doncaster, Rotherham, Wrexham, and Dudley, while also doubling the size of its Metrocentre store in Gateshead.

Footasylum secures credit facility to drive digital first strategy

Additionally, Footasylum secured a 35 million pounds revolving credit facility from HSBC, supporting its digital-first strategy and ongoing store expansion.

CFO Nick Scott commented: "It will also support the development of Footasylum’s key exclusive brands, which are proving increasingly popular with consumers.”