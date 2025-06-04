Recover and TextileGenesis pilot recycled cotton traceability

Spanish recycled cotton producer, Recover, launched a pilot with TextileGenesis, the French traceability platform owned by technology company Lectra. Together, they tested how recycled cotton and polycotton fibres from Recover could be digitally tracked from fibre to finished product. Thanks to Fibercoin technology, each kilogram of material received a unique digital token that recorded its origin.

This partnership is in line with GRS certification and upcoming legislation such as the EU Digital Product Passport. ‘Traceability plays a crucial role in substantiating circularity claims and preparing for regulations,’ said Orsolya Janossy, senior sustainability manager at Recover.

Recover was founded in 1914 in Spain as a textile company. Since 1947, the company has been processing textile waste into yarns. The company is currently backed by investors such as Goldman Sachs and Fortress Investment Group, and has previously collaborated with fashion companies such as Primark and C&A.

TextileGenesis was founded in 2018 by Amit Gautam. The company enables fashion brands and sustainable textile producers to digitally track textiles, from fibre to retail. Last month, Gautam was appointed to the executive committee of parent company, Lectra. TextileGenesis’ clients include Kering, H&M, and Ermenegildo Zegna.