Recover appoints Matthew Nevile as first global chief commercial officer

Materials science company Recover has named its first global chief commercial officer to be Matthe Neville, who will be joining the company from Coats Group.

Previously holding the position of managing director for Coats’ global apparel accounts, Neville brings to his new role experience in value-added retail innovations and an understanding of the need to accelerate fashion’s adoption of sustainable solutions.

In a release, Neville said of his position: “A core part of my initial focus will be on building a global customer focused sales team, increasing customer engagement levels, driving end-to-end customer facing projects, and developing sustainable material roadmaps in partnership with retailers and brands to meet their own sustainability targets. I’m thrilled to get started.”

He also reaffirmed the importance of partnerships to ensure adoption at scale, noting that Recover’s role as a circular fibre provider allows for such acceleration to happen.

Adding to Neville’s comments, Alfredo Ferre, fourth-generation family steward of Recover, said: “Recover is filling an immense market void by providing a scale solution to a global environmental issue for which retailers and brands, and ultimately consumers, are demanding a solution.

“Matthew’s invaluable experience in working closely with the industry’s leading brands and retailers to provide them with innovative and foundational building blocks for textile solutions will enable Recover to accelerate its leadership in the industry-wide transition to more sustainable materials. We’re honoured to welcome Matthew to the Recover team.”