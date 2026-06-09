Recover launches “Recover Yarns” and enters the recycled cotton yarn market

Madrid – The Valencian company Recover has announced its entry into the recycled cotton yarn market. This move advances its dual objective of establishing itself as the global benchmark for sustainable solutions in the fashion industry, while also promoting its evolution towards a more environmentally committed model. The offering is available to manufacturers and brands from today through its new family of recycled cotton yarns, “Recover Yarns”.

According to the Valencian company's management, Recover is launching “Recover Yarns” to accelerate the use of recycled cotton throughout the textile and fashion value chain. This new and first range of finished, ready-to-use recycled cotton yarns is being made available to brands and manufacturers of all sizes by the Spanish company, a leader in textile innovation and one of the world's largest producers of recycled cotton fibres. Externally, the launch advances the company's goal of driving the textile industry's transformation towards a more sustainable model. Internally, Recover completes its business model and diversification strategy. It is now an integrated platform offering sustainable, industrial-scale solutions for manufacturers and brands, ranging from recycled cotton fibres, to fabrics and finished garments, and now yarns.

Recycled cotton yarn from Recover's new “Recover Yarns” product family. Credits: Recover.

“By transforming our fibre into ready-to-use yarns, we make it easier for brands and manufacturers to move from ambition to implementation of their sustainability strategies,” stated Anders Sjöblom, chief executive officer of Recover, in a statement shared by the textile company. With the launch of this new yarn vertical, the company now operates as “a fully integrated ecosystem encompassing fibre, yarn, fabric and finished garment, connecting every stage of the value chain under the umbrella of a reliable brand, guaranteeing clarity, traceability and circularity” for its customers, “from raw material to finished product”.

An adaptive solution for any scale, use and destination

Available for purchase from today, Recover highlights the unique characteristics of its new recycled cotton yarn family. The company emphasises its value as a flexible solution adaptable to multiple uses, production scales, and manufacturing origins and destinations. These features make the collection an optimal solution for any active participant in the textile and fashion industry.

Illustrative image of the manufacturing process for Recover's “Recover Yarns”. Credits: Recover.

The new yarns, developed in collaboration with Recover's existing global network of spinning mills, offer a wide variety in terms of composition, blends and technical capabilities. This diversity allows them to be used for applications ranging from jeans and denim garments to jumpers, workwear and fleece linings. The Valencian company highlights that thanks to its global network of over 150 collaborating spinning mills, the “Recover Yarns” range can support brands in any geographical location, regardless of their required production volume.

The “Recover Yarns” respond “to the need for adaptable product solutions that allow the integration of recycled cotton at an industrial scale,” noted Enes Adak, product director at Recover. The textile company highlights that its new yarns “simplify the sourcing and development of recycled cotton yarns” within the industry. They offer “a versatile range of options and yarn collections that adapt to market needs, innovative blends and technologies.” This “adaptive approach” ensures the “Recover Yarns” platform can support brands of all sizes in terms of volume, geography, price points and end uses, while facilitating long-term collaboration with business partners. The company reiterates that it offers “a flexible and scalable solution that evolves alongside the production and sustainability strategies” of industry players, “keeping recycled cotton at the heart of its portfolio” of solutions.

In summary Recover launches “Recover Yarns”, a new line of recycled cotton yarns, consolidating its position as a leader in sustainable solutions for the textile and fashion industry.

This initiative allows Recover to offer a complete, integrated platform spanning from fibres to yarns, fabrics and finished garments, thereby diversifying its business model.

“Recover Yarns” are an adaptable and scalable solution suitable for various applications and production volumes, facilitating the integration of recycled cotton into the global textile industry.