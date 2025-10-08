Recovo abandons B2B model and focuses on direct-to-consumer recommerce

Recovo was founded in 2021 as a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace specialising in surplus textiles. The company is now launching a recommerce software aimed at the end consumer. This move aims to help fashion brands integrate a channel for buying and selling used garments or returns on their own digital platforms.

In this new phase, the company will focus its activity on the premium segment and the international expansion of its model. It will prioritise the French and German markets. According to its founders, the goal is to “consolidate a system that allows brands to manage the circularity of their products from a single tool, adapting to European regulations that promote extended producer responsibility for textile waste”.

The new service, called Recovo Recommerce, offers a plug-and-play solution that allows brands to incorporate a resale space on their website under their own visual identity. Users can resell pre-owned items and receive digital credit in return, which is redeemable exclusively within the same brand's catalogue. This system aims to encourage repeat purchases and reduce product waste in the sector. In this context, “plug-and-play” means that the solution is ready to use and easy to integrate, without the need for complex technical development or extensive configuration by the brand.

The tool uses artificial intelligence to optimise inventory management and item publication. The system recognises and authenticates garments, assigns competitive resale prices based on market data, and automatically generates the product listing. For returns with the tag still attached, the process is fully automated.

The strategic shift comes after consolidating a network of around 1,100 clients in its previous phase as a marketplace. During this period, the company also collaborated with traceability entities to measure the environmental impact of each operation. It recovered more than 1.7 million metres of fabric in over 16 European countries.

Recovo was founded by Mónica Rodríguez Corral, Marta Iglesias and Gonzalo Sáenz Escudero, professionals with experience at companies such as Inditex, Tous and Bershka. The capital is divided between the co-founders and investment funds such as Mango StartUp Studio; Draper B1; Thcap; Zubi Capital; and HearstLab, among others. The company has raised more than 1.7 million euros since its creation. It recently closed a one million euro funding round that allowed the Inclimo fund to invest.

