Redress reaffirms commitment to sustainability at launch of Design Award 2023

Redress has launched the 13th edition of its Redress Design Award 2023 during an event in Hong Kong, where industry leaders gathered to support the occasion.

The NGO will again be partnering with VF Corporation to carry out this year’s award, with the initiative's first prize winner out of 10 finalists to join the conglomerate on a sustainable design collaboration.

For this year, Redress will continue with its mission of educating and empowering emerging designers surrounding the topic of circular fashion, connecting with 150 universities across 50 countries throughout its global footprint.

During the opening ceremony, Christina Dean, founder of Redress, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to building a circular fashion future.

In her speech, Dean said: “Whilst the fashion industry has grappled with many challenging Covid-related supply chain impacts and a challenging economy, we can’t ignore fashion’s worsening environmental and waste crisis.

“Asia is the global fashion industry’s engine of production and, increasingly, consumption, and we must urgently raise our game and promote Asian innovation further.

“Together with emerging designers, academia, business, and government, we have great power to accelerate a circular fashion industry globally.”

Online applications for the award will close March 16, 2023, with 10 finalists to be selected and announced by May 10.

Finalists will come to Hong Kong in September for the Grand Final Week activities.