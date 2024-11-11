Reebok International reports increase in annual profit

In its latest account filing, Reebok International Limited and its subsidiary RILUK IPCO reported profit after tax of 163.5 million dollars compared to 77.8 million dollars in the previous year.

The company said that the annual trading report is for a 10 month period because the company was acquired by Authentic Brands Group in March 2022 from Adidas.

Reebok’s global royalty income increased to 276 million dollars and operating profit to 177 million dollars versus 92 million dollars in the previous year.

The company attributed the improved profitability to reduced marketing and other business overheads together with an increase in the number of licences with strong minimal contractual amounts during the period under review. The company expects this to continue boosting profits and provide the group with significant cash inflows to support the ongoing operating business.

After the transition, RILUK IPCO operates the Reebok brand from a branch in New York, USA.