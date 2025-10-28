Reebok opens European HQ in London, names regional CEO

US sportswear giant Reebok has appointed a new chief executive officer for its European business upon opening a London-based headquarters dedicated to the region. Marc Le Roux has been named CEO of Reebok Europe, a role he will take over from Steve Robaire, who had been serving in an interim capacity.

Le Roux’s experience in the industry primarily lies within Adidas, where he held roles of increasing responsibility over the course of 15 years, before ultimately stepping down in 2021. His most recent title at the German fashion giant was that of senior vice president of brand, general manager, with a focus on the Asia Pacific region.

At Reebok, Le Roux’s predecessor Robaire – who also serves as EVP of the brand at its parent company, Authentic Brands Group – is to assume an advisory role on the board of GB Brands, Reebok’s operating partner in Europe, thus remaining close to the brand’s European business.

London HQ to serve as ‘strategic demand centre’

Le Roux’s appointment announcement coincides with the opening of Reebok’s new headquarters, located at Arthur Stanley House, 40-50 Tottenham Street, London. Dubbed somewhat of a “homecoming” for the brand, the site will serve as a “strategic command centre”, supporting Reebok’s network of regional partners and retailers. The London-based team will also work closely with the Reebok Design Hub, located in Boston, US.

Reebok opens European HQ in London. Credits: Reebok.

The opening reflects a commitment to a “locally led strategy and long-term growth in Europe", championed by Authentic and GB Brands, a press release said. It further intends to aid in the brand’s “return to performance sport, cultural leadership and retail expansion”.

Speaking on the new facility, Robaire said: “Europe has always been at the heart of Reebok’s story, and this new office represents both a homecoming and a forward-looking investment. We’re building a team and a space to reignite Reebok’s legacy in sport while connecting authentically with today’s culture and consumers.”

The news of Reebok’s new HQ comes on the back of the brand reporting a strong financial performance for the year 2024. According to a UK Companies House filing for Reebok International Limited, profits for the company rose to 179.9 million dollars for the period, while revenue increased to 302.4 million dollars.

The surge in profit was attributed to the expansion of Reebok’s global business, the filing stated, with improvements to licensee performance and the addition of new partners underlined. This shift to a licensing and regional partner model was initiated after Authentic’s acquisition of Reebok from Adidas in 2022, which has allowed the brand to move away from high marketing and overhead costs.