Reebok sues Autry for 'knockoff' sneakers

Reebok has filed a lawsuit against Autry International and Autry USA, accusing them of selling knockoff versions of its sneakers.

The lawsuit, filed in a US District Court, claims that Autry has copied Reebok's Window Box Mark, Crosscheck, and Stripecheck trademarks, creating confusion in the market.

“Autry has done, and continues to do so by developing, advertising, promoting, offering to sell, and selling shoes that all bear Reebok’s exact Window Box Mark,” Reebok said in its complaint. “Autry has likewise escalated its infringement of Reebok’s rights through the introduction of its ‘Open Mid’ shoe, which uses not only an identical Window Box Mark but also a mark that is identical and/or virtually identical to Reebok’s Crosscheck and Stripecheck Marks.”

Reebok, which is owned by Authentic Brands Group, alleges that Autry deliberately targets the same consumers and competes directly with Reebok through similar channels of trade. Autry's use of the American flag in its branding is also criticised, as it allegedly misleads consumers into believing the shoes are made in the US.

Reebok seeks to permanently restrict Autry from selling the infringing shoes, recall all such footwear, and claim damages and attorneys' fees.