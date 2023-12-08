Reebok to work on AI, gaming and Web3 experiences through new partnership

Sportswear giant Reebok has announced a new partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) and metaverse tech firm Futureverse that will see the duo work together on a series of AI, Web3, gaming and metaverse experiences for customers.

The move comes as Reebok looks to broaden the ways in which customers can interact with its products, bringing together the brand’s own positioning with Futureverse’s “play-to-learn” concept to develop “hands-on” experiences.

As part of the partnership, the duo will debut “Reebok Impact” in 2024, described as a “mind and heart-bending digital shoe experience that will allow mass consumers to dive into AI and digital wearables”.

In a release, Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, said on the deal: "Reebok is deeply entrenched in consumer trends and transformative technology.

"Our ethos champions the principle of moving with purpose and stepping out into the world as a participant, not a spectator. At the heart of our brand is our vibrant community and our efforts to weave their unique stories into the fabric of our products.

“Our partnership with Futureverse and the upcoming launch of Reebok Impact enables us to transcend traditional boundaries of innovation to engage our consumers in the digital evolution of our products in ways that redefine the realm of possibility."

The announcement is the first of what is to be a long-term partnership between Reebok and Futureverse, with the two companies expected to continue expanding and launching new experiences throughout the duration.