Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James plots UK and EU expansion

Lifestyle brand Draper James, founded by actress Reese Witherspoon, has announced a new strategic partnership with PDS Limited as it looks to expand and cement its presence in the UK and the European Union.

The design and supply chain management firm has been appointed to oversee Draper James’ international distribution, while further serving as the manufacturer for its e-commerce and brick-and-mortar apparel business as part of the long-term licensing agreement.

The new deal reflects what Draper James says is a commitment to “expanding its footprint internationally” and marks a “significant step in the brand’s global growth strategy”.

Both PDS and Draper James will work together to develop seasonal collections that tie into the preferences of the UK and EU markets, with Witherspoon and the brand’s chief creative officer, Kathryn Sukey, to continue guiding visual direction to ensure a consistent identity.

The intention is therefore to meet the “strong demand” for Draper James in the UK and Europe, noted Michael DeVirgilio, founding partner at the brand’s parent company, Consortium Brand Partners, which already has a long-existing relationship with PDS.

In a separate statement, PDS’ executive vice chairman, Pallak Seth, said: "We pride ourselves on uniquely customising the omnichannel experience and we're eager to amplify the Draper James story and drive sustainable growth to an established American brand celebrated for its creativity, community spirit, and Southern style.

“We are equally excited about our long-term strategic alliance with Consortium Brand Partners."