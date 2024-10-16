Reformation partners with Ambercycle to feature cycora in its latest collection

Los Angeles-based sustainable fashion brand Reformation has partnered with material science innovator Ambercycle to introduce a collection featuring cycora, Ambercycle’s regenerated polyester.

Marking the start of an ongoing collaboration, the partnership aligns with Reformation’s broader goal of becoming circular by 2030. "To us that means using as little virgin material as possible, creating as little waste as possible, and keeping what's in the fashion system in use for as long as possible,” said Kathleen Talbot, chief sustainability officer and VP of operations at Reformation, in a statement.

“Through cycora, Ambercycle is helping brands like Ref bring closed-loop garments to the market. This is an especially important step forward for circular fashion when you consider that more than half of global fiber production is composed of fossil fuel derived synthetics like polyester and, at present, nearly all of it ends up in landfill after its first life.”

Reformation’s new collection, which complements the brand’s limited-edition jewelry line by Clare Waight Keller, draws inspiration from 1920s Paris and features elegant evening gowns and separates made using cycora. A high-performance material made from discarded textiles, cycora regenerates discarded textiles into durable, high-quality fabrics that can be reused multiple times without losing performance, meeting the fashion industry's need for sustainable, closed-loop products.

"We value Reformation's high material standards and are excited to help them meet their circularity goals," said Shay Sethi, CEO of Ambercycle, in a statement. "Collaborating with another like-minded, LA-based brand to drive global impact is especially meaningful. By integrating cycora® into their collections, we're not just advancing sustainability — we're transforming how materials are sourced, used, and reused in fashion."

The collection launch comes more than a year after Ambercycle partnered with Select Femme to launch a limited-edition dress made from cycora.