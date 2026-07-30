Reformation raises 211 million dollars in IPO debut

US womenswear label Reformation has priced its initial public offering at 15 dollars per share, raising approximately 211 million dollars ahead of its planned debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Los Angeles-based brand is offering 14,062,500 shares, including 9,478,821 newly issued shares and 4,583,679 shares sold by existing shareholders. Trading is expected to begin on 30 July under the ticker symbol "REF", with the offering due to close on 31 July, subject to customary conditions.

The pricing follows Reformation's IPO roadshow earlier this month, during which the company targeted a price range of 15 to 17 dollars per share.

Founded in 2009, Reformation has grown into a global womenswear retailer with 70 stores across the US, UK, Canada and France, while selling to more than 150 countries online. The company reported net revenue of 507.1 million dollars for 2025 and first-quarter 2026 sales growth of more than 30 percent, extending its run of 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth.

Private equity firm Permira, Reformation's majority shareholder, is expected to retain a significant stake following the listing. J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering.