Regenerative agriculture in fashion: Kering and Inditex's fund expands its global reach

The Regenerative Fund for Nature, driven by Kering and Inditex in collaboration with Conservation International, has already integrated over 1.1 million hectares of agricultural land into regenerative agriculture projects across eight countries. It plans to expand to five more. This progress marks a significant expansion in both the fund’s geographical scale and operational approach. As reported by WWD, the initiative now incorporates a new participation model. This model is designed to facilitate the entry of more brands in the sector. It also encourages wider adoption of regenerative agricultural practices.

Launched in 2021 by Kering alongside Conservation International, an organisation with extensive experience in nature protection, the fund added Inditex as a strategic partner in 2023. While Conservation International leads the technical and scientific implementation of the projects, Kering and Inditex are responsible for the financing, monitoring and direct application of the results in their respective supply chains. Some Kering Group brands have already started using regenerative raw materials from these initiatives.

Project selection is based on regenerative potential, positive impact on local communities and long-term viability. Key regions for obtaining essential raw materials such as cotton, wool, leather and cashmere are prioritised. Participating farming communities receive training, technical support and economic premiums for the certification of their products. In India, for example, women engaged in cotton farming have been certified as organic producers. They receive an additional 10 percent for their harvest.

Another representative case is in Argentina, where herders have adopted non-lethal techniques to protect their livestock. This has facilitated the return of endangered species, such as the guanaco and the Andean cat. Here they receive an additional 15 percent for their harvest.

For those less familiar with the concept, regenerative agriculture proposes an approach that goes beyond traditional sustainability. Its objective is to restore soil health, promote biodiversity, optimise water use and capture carbon, all while improving the living conditions of producers. In practice, this translates into methods adapted to the local context, such as crop rotation and diversification; reduction in the use of chemicals; and grazing that respects natural cycles.

“The goal is to reduce the environmental impact of fashion while returning value to nature and improving the living conditions of those who produce its raw materials,” the fund summarised in statements reported by WWD.

In its new phase, the Regenerative Fund for Nature has established a tiered participation system to facilitate the entry of new brands. At the highest level, founding partner, an investment of 3 million dollars over three years is required. This guarantees priority access to the projects and the resulting raw materials. The principal level involves an annual contribution of 200,000 dollars over three years. This option is designed for companies that want a tangible impact without the need for a high initial investment. Finally, the associate contributor level offers a flexible modality, assessed on a case-by-case basis, to support specific initiatives or territories without long-term commitment.

Each of these levels provides access to impact metrics, visibility and the possibility of integrating the fund’s results into each company’s ESG (environmental, social and governance) strategies. In addition, the fund has developed a new measurement framework aligned with the Science-Based Targets Network standards. It has also developed a tool that allows precise attribution of the impact – direct and indirect – generated by each contribution.