REI sets science-driven climate goals as it turns to renewable energy

REI Co-op is solidifying its environmental pledge to decarbonize its supply chain as it seeks to shift to 100 percent renewable energy through using credits.

Earlier this week, the outdoor retailer received approval for its net-zero targets from the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), a global body that aids businesses in setting emission reduction targets in line with current climate science.

Joining more than 2,400 signatories with net-zero commitments, REI has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050. To achieve this goal, REI has set short-term and long-term goals.

In the short term, REI aims to reduce its owner scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 47 percent by 2023. The outdoor retailer will also assist key suppliers in setting their own science-based decarbonization goals by 2025, representing approximately 41 percent of its value chain emissions. In the long term, REI has pledged to lower its total GHG emissions by 90 percent by 2025.

REI Co-op Credits: REI Co-op

REI receives approval for net-zero targets from SBti

"We believe businesses have an urgent responsibility to address the climate crisis and invest in the communities in which they operate," said Chris Speyer, chief merchandising officer at REI, in a statement. "The co-op is proud to retail a huge number of brands that share this sense of responsibility, and we will continue collaborating with our partners to reduce our collective impacts."

The move sees REI following in the footsteps of other fashion brands and retailers, such as Kohl’s and Amazon, in formalizing net-zero carbon targets.

To ensure REI achieves its net-zero goals, the outdoor retailer aims to acquire more local and accessible green energy for its own business and its partners. As part of this effort, REI has signed a three-year clean energy agreement with Sol System and Nester Hosiery, one of its largest manufacturers in the US, to use 100 percent renewable energy.

The deal grants REI and Nester Hosiery more than 11,000 yearly renewable energy credits (RECs) from new solar facilities in North Carolina. Seeking to increase its renewable energy usage within its own supply chain and the broader retail sector internationally, REI has also purchased 25,000 RECs from projects in Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and the Philippines through Powertrust.

The purchase highlights the outdoor retailer’s ongoing journey and commitment to decarbonize its product manufacturing and will fund new community-focused clean energy initiatives. REI also partnered with a group of organizations promoting clean energy public policies throughout the United States and Asia.