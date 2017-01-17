Reiss Christmas sales soar 11.6 percent

In the six weeks to January 7, 2017, fashion retailer Reiss posted an 11.6 percent sales growth in the UK, on the back of considerable rise in like-for-like and ecommerce sales, according to a City A.M. report.

Favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge, Reiss reported a 69.4 percent increase in international sales. The company operates stores in 17 countries and opened doors to 28 stores last year.

The company got a funding boost last April when US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus picked a majority stake in a deal that valued the high-end fashion retailer at 230 million pounds (279 million dollars). The report adds that this funding round has helped Reiss in expanding its global presence.

The company has concentrated its efforts on strengthening its presence in the North American, Asian and Australian markets. Last year saw Reiss opening two outlets in New York, with one located on Madison Avenue, and two stores in Toronto, while making a debut in the Australian and French markets.

Picture:Reiss