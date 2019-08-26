Reiss reports “strong sales” for first half of 2019

Premium brand Reiss is continuing to see growth on the high street, with total group sales up by 23.7 percent to 102.9 million pounds for the 26 weeks to August 3.

In addition, like-for-like sales for the same period grew by 25.6 percent, building on a strong first quarter for the fashion retailer.

To celebrate its strong start to 2019, Reiss is launching its autumn/winter 2019 campaign with a partnership with London’s world-famous advertising space Piccadilly Lights, with a campaign celebrating the brand’s London roots featuring across the outdoor screens for four weeks.

Reiss chief executive, Christos Angelides, said in a statement: “I am very pleased with Reiss’s first-half performance and encouraged by the promising start we have made to the autumn/winter ’19 season.

“Our customers are clearly responding to the investment we have made in people, product, brand and infrastructure. I am also excited at the opportunity to further raise awareness of the Reiss brand by launching an autumn/winter ’19 campaign across a series of marketing initiatives, some of which are a first for the brand, starting in the heart of London with Piccadilly Lights.”

When discussing the inspiration behind the campaign, which includes several iconic London locations, including The Barbican, Southbank, Old Marylebone Town Hall and the British Transport Museum, Reiss’ creative director, James Spreckley, said: “AW19 evokes a cinematic, euphoric view of London’s creativity, art and culture. A celebration of the city’s unexpected backdrops, we wanted the campaign to showcase portraits of people in their truest, most confident forms. We call it, ‘beauty untamed’.”

Founded in 1971, Reiss operates via multiple channels including; owned stores, online, wholesale, licensing, franchise and concession with more than 208 locations in 17 countries across the UK, US, EMEA and APAC.

Images: courtesy of Reiss