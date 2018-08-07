Reiss signs its first licensing agreement with Global Brands Group

Global Brands Group Holding Limited has announced that it entered into a five-year licensing agreement with contemporary British fashion brand Reiss, covering men’s and women’s footwear and accessories. Reiss joins Global Brands’ portfolio of fashion brands, including Calvin Klein, All Saints, Juicy Couture and Kenneth Cole.

"With its modern and aspirational approach, Reiss is a perfect addition to our strong portfolio of leading consumer brands," said Dow Famulak, President – Europe, Asia & Brand Management at Global Brands Group in a statement, adding, "As a brand that resonates with consumers globally, we see significant opportunities for growth across the men’s and women’s accessories categories and look forward to leveraging our design and distribution expertise to maximize its potential.”

The company said, partnership, which marks Reiss’ first licensing agreement, will see Global Brands design, manufacture and distribute a range of women's and men's footwear, bags and small leather goods. Global Brands will begin to distribute the new ranges globally across Reiss stores, department stores and specialty retailers from spring/summer 2019.

“I am confident that GBG’s strong product development and sourcing skills, across footwear and bags, coupled with their extensive global distribution network, will allow Reiss to create more great product and reach more customers around the world,” added Reiss CEO Christos Angelides.

Picture credit:Global Brands Group