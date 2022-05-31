Rejina Pyo to offer rental through Rotaro

Rejina Pyo has announced it will be partnering with Rotaro on an exclusive rental offer.

The partnership will see the London-based brand launch four rental drops over a six month period, with the first SS22 line already available on the rental platform.

The drop will be followed by looks from the brand’s Resort ‘22 collection, pre-fall ‘21 and AW21, with a total of 105 styles completing the offer including ready-to-wear and accessories.

“I am so honoured to see Rejina Pyo select Rotaro as a rental partner for SS22 and offer her collection to our community of creative individuals,” said co-founder of Rotaro, Georgie Hyatt, in a release.

Hyatt continued: “I have always admired Rejina as a designer, and her ability to create beautiful pieces that women want to wear every day, whilst also feeling original. Her pieces, and the collections we will be carrying, will truly sing to the Rotaro community of confident, smart and ethically-minded women. We look forward to seeing Rejina continue her sustainability journey with our partnership”

Customers will be able to rent tailored pieces, dresses, shirts and skirts, with many items centred around wedding guest dressing and summer parties.

Rejina Pyo, founder and designer of the brand, commented: "I design every piece with longevity and versatility in mind, rather than short lived trends, and I strongly believe in a more circular and sustainable rental model, so I am thrilled to be partnering with Georgie and Rotaro."