Reju secures 135 million euro funding for textile regeneration hub in the Netherlands

French company Reju has been awarded a 135 million euro (156.6 million dollars) subsidy from the Dutch government to advance its plans for a recycling centre in Limburg. The company, which is owned by the French tech firm Technip Energies, announced the development in a press release.

The funds originate from the National Investment Scheme for Climate Projects in Industry (NIKI). This programme is designed to scale up innovative tech solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Dutch industry. The application period opened last summer with a total available budget of 211 million euros, meaning Reju has been awarded over half of the total amount.

The new facility will be located at the Chemelot industrial park in Sittard-Geleen. It is designed to recycle post-consumer textiles made from hard-to-recycle, mixed fabrics, which are typically polyester blends. Reju claims its technology can convert these materials into new textiles.

According to the company, this process reduces carbon dioxide emissions by approximately half compared to the production of virgin polyester. Reju reports that the subsidy finalises the investment decision for the Limburg project. The plans were first announced last May.