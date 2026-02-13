Reju selects Lacq for new French Regeneration Hub

Textile-to-textile regeneration firm Reju has confirmed the location of its new industrial sized Regeneration Hub. Lacq, in the French Pyrénées-Atlantiques, has been selected for the site, which will be located on the Induslacq platform, owned by multi-energy firm TotalEnergies. The project remains subject to a final investment decision by the board directors of Technip Energies, Reju’s parent company.

If approved, the new hub intends to strengthen France’s leadership in circular, low carbon innovation, a press release explained. The goal is to bring Reju’s proprietary depolymerisation technology to the French industry, providing the ability to transform post-consumer textile waste into a regenerated raw material to make new polyester, which will then be repolymerised into Reju’s PET.

According to Reju, the site would generate 80 direct jobs and 300 indirect jobs, contributing to the establishment of a local industry collectively working towards decarbonisation. While forming part of a scalable circular infrastructure in France and Europe, the hub further aligns with Reju’s existing operations in Frankfurt, as well as new sites being built in the Netherlands and the US.

In a statement, Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju, said: “This French Regeneration Hub builds on our strategy to industrialise a circular post-consumer textile-to-textile model. By leveraging France’s ambitious circular-economy agenda and advancing our technology to new markets, we are reinforcing our mission to transform textile waste into valuable, circular resources.”