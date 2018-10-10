Remo Ruffini's investment firm acquires 49 percent stake in Attico

Archive, an investment firm run by Stefano Marcovaldi and controlled by Moncler Chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini's Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding has acquired a 49 percent stake in women’s wear company The Attico, reports WWD.

The report quoted a statement from a representative for Archive saying: "The deal — to be considered a mere financial investment — is in line with Archive diversification strategy whose mission is to invest in the ready-to-wear as well as in the food and beverage and hospitality business.”

According to company’s website, Italian designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini, combining their vastly different aesthetics to push the boundaries of specialty couture, launched their own line, Attico in February 2016. Attico, the Italian word for penthouse, boasts of a standout collection for women.

A Business of Fashion report states that the brand is sold at several global retailers including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi and Matches Fashion, and has expanded its range adding footwear, handbags and jewellery to its portfolio. Their ensembles are worn by celebrities like Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams and Naomi Campbell among others.

Picture credit:Instagram/Attico