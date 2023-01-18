Renfro Brands partners with TrusTrace to accelerate sustainability

Renfro Brands, a legacy designer and manufacturer of socks and legwear, has selected TrusTrace, the fashion and retail supply chain traceability platform to support its sustainability efforts.

In a statement, Renfro Brands said that it would leverage the TrusTrace platform as its traceability provider to accelerate its sustainable transformation as it continues to facilitate compliance with current and future regulations to drive a positive impact in its supply chain.

Jonah Buelin, senior vice president of supply chain at Renfro Brands, said: “The TrusTrace platform is a pivotal tool that will help people globally achieve a life well-lived, by protecting our planet now and for future generations.

“Achieving our sustainability goals is a top priority for us at Renfro Brands. TrusTrace will standardise how our supply chain mapping and material tracing data is captured, digitised and shared.”

The move adds to its Project Footprint strategy to drive its sustainability and community commitments to make a positive impact on the world. Key achievements include ensuring that 100 percent of Renfro’s suppliers have achieved at least one sustainable certification, including OEKO-TEX, GRS and ISO.

Other pledges include Renfro Brands aiming to use sustainable yarns and materials in 100 percent of the products it produces by 2030, as well as ensuring that its packaging components are recyclable or reusable, currently, it stands at 30 percent.

Shameek Ghosh, chief executive and co-founder of TrusTrace, added: “Renfro Brands is committed to making a positive impact on the world and sees supply chain traceability as an important factor in achieving their goals.

“Using the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands will be able to centralise its current supply chain data for continued compliance with laws such as the UFLPA, as well as measure and document progress towards its sustainability goals.”