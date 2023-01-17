Rent the Runway’s Brian Donato to take on new chief revenue officer role

Rental platform Rent the Runway (RTR) has announced its chief supply chain officer Brian Donato will be assuming the newly created role of chief revenue officer, effective immediately.

In response, Drew Rau, who is currently serving as VP, inventory performance, will be expanding his role to SVP, supply chain and inventory, becoming part of the company’s executive team.

In the new position, Donato will oversee the brand’s growth strategy, including in marketing and customer experience, and has been tasked with formulating and achieving RTR’s targets.

After joining the company in early 2020, Donato served as chief supply chain officer, where he led initiatives that aimed to reduce fulfilment costs and introduce new processes into its operation.

Prior to RTR, he was SVP, operations at Bowery Farming, and served in various roles at Amazon.

Meanwhile, Rau, who joined RTR in 2021, held a number of inventory and capacity management roles within the company.

In the position of SVP, supply chain and inventory, he will now oversee RTR’s logistics operations, including the expansion of its distribution network.

Both changes come as RTR continues to prioritise sustainable growth and reinvest in its customer experience.

On the changes, Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and CEO of RTR, said in a release: “I am thrilled to elevate Brian and Drew into new roles as we embark on what we believe will be a transformative year for Rent the Runway.

“As exceptional leaders who operate with versatility, tenacity and unwavering focus on results, Brian and Drew are a testament to the calibre of talent we have on board at RTR.”