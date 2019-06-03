Renzo Rosso OTB holding invests in L.A. brand Amiri

Los Angeles-based brand Amiri — which is known for its gritty, rock and roll-inspired luxury clothing — is looking at new growth with the help of Renzo Rosso’s OTB holding, according to WWD.

The OTB holding, which currently owns Diesel, has put an investment in the brand. Founded by Mike Amiri in 2014, Amiri has grown into a sought-after brand for celebrities including Keith Richards, Justin Beiber, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and more. The luxury brand is currently sold at retailers including Barneys New York, Maxfield and Mr Porter. The man behind the brand is also one of the nominees for CFDA’s Menswear Designers of the Year.

While the report shared that Rosso declined to disclose details in the investment, the entrepreneur mentioned that it was a minority stake.

With the new deal officially solidified, Amiri is hoping to use this connection to open retail stores as soon as this year in addition to expanding his services to tailored suiting and accessories. The designer mentioned that he and his team will retain full control of the company and its independence.