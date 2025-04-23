Report: Saks global to cut more than 500 jobs

Saks Global is expected to cut further jobs this week. The reason for this is the merging of business units following acquisition of Neiman Marcus.

The operator of Saks and Neiman Marcus is expected to lay off an estimated 550 employees, as reported by trade magazine WWD, based on sources. This number represents 3 percent of the Saks Global workforce.

These job cuts particularly affect offices in New York City, Dallas, and other locations. Approximately 300 employees are affected. This is another round of job cuts after 5 percent of positions at the company headquarters were cut in February. In addition, around 500 employees, who worked at a recently closed Saks logistics centre in Tennessee, lost their jobs.

The current redundancies this week are expected to focus on reducing duplicate structures and overlaps following the Neiman Marcus acquisition, according to WWD. As a result, the company wants to reduce costs and enable more efficient collaboration between teams. The sales, finance, operations, human resources, technology and transformation, and store teams are all affected.