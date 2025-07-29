Report: Smart textile materials market to grow by a cool 2 billion US dollars by 2030

The market for smart textile materials is poised for growth - estimated to be worth 3.59 billion US dollars (about 3.11 billion euros) in 2023, it is expected to grow by 56 percent to 5.59 billion US dollars (about 4.11 billion euros) by 2030, expecting an annual growth rate of 6.4 percent. This is what a new report by market research company Valuates found out.

“With increasing demand across healthcare, defence, automotive, fashion and industrial sectors, the market is experiencing diversified growth. Factors such as rising interest in wearable tech, eco-conscious consumerism and smart infrastructure are redefining material performance expectations,” explains Valuates.

Material science meets digital innovation as textile manufacturers such as Milliken, Toray Industries, Peratech, Clothing Plus, DuPont, Schoeller Textiles, Interactive Wear AG and Ohmatex focus on durability, adaptability and user-centric functionalities to remain competitive. Strategic partnerships, funding support and technological breakthroughs are accelerating commercial adoption. The global top four manufacturers hold a market share over 15 percent while North Americas is the largest market with a share of over 50 percent, followed by China and Europe (over 35 percent).

Active, passive and ultra-smart - types of smart textile materials

The market for smart textile materials is not only segmented by industry such as fashion and entertainment, sports and fitness, medical, transportation, defence and military use and architecture but also by type of material: There are passive smart textile materials, active ones and ultra-smart textile materials.

The latter are those that integrate multiple functionalities such as sensing, actuating and adapting to environmental stimuli. “These textiles are designed to be highly interactive, incorporating advanced elements like shape-memory alloys, embedded nanomaterials, and responsive polymers that react to temperature, pressure or movement,” states the report.

Given that they can function independently without constant external control, they are used in fields such as medical monitoring, sports gear and safety wear. According to the report, there is also an increasing demand for intelligent clothing that supports biometric tracking and environmental responsiveness.

This heated poncho keeps the wearer warm. Seen at the Texhibition Innovation Hub. Credits: Itkib Fairs

Active smart textiles are those that can react to stimuli from the environment like temperature, humidity, light or electric fields and modify their properties accordingly. This is useful for heating garments and clothing that manages moisture and temperature regulation like running, outdoor and medical gear.

“Military-grade smart textiles are used to monitor soldiers' health, detect hazardous substances and support communication systems. These textiles often embed sensors to provide real-time physiological data, environmental analysis and location tracking,” adds the report.

In the sportswear field, a booming fitness culture and a rising interest in performance optimisation drive demand for smart garments whose stretchable electronics and conductive threads monitor motion, muscle fatigue and hydration levels. Unlike active smart textiles materials, passive ones respond to external stimuli without requiring an external power source or the ability to transduce energy, thus essentially acting as sensors. They make up the largest segment with a market share over 35 percent.

“The growing use of fitness trackers has opened the door for apparel that serves similar functions while offering enhanced comfort. Sports brands are capitalising on this demand by partnering with tech firms to develop smart clothing lines. As health-conscious consumers increasingly seek intelligent wearables, the demand for durable and washable smart textile materials continues to surge,” states the report.

It also points to the fact that eco-conscious consumers and regulatory pressures are encouraging the use of biodegradable and recyclable smart textile materials with manufacturers exploring organic substrates, water-based inks and low-impact production methods.

“There is a push toward reducing electronic waste by developing textiles that integrate washable electronics and extend product life cycles. Brands focusing on circular fashion find smart textiles compatible with their sustainability objectives. Environmental certifications and green labelling have also driven competition among textile producers to offer sustainable smart solutions. This trend is not only broadening the appeal of smart textiles but also pushing innovation in material science for biodegradable and energy-efficient options.”

Growth driver customisation and personalisation

Smart textiles also enable adaptive clothing that responds to the preferences of its wearers for fashion and style or medical and life-saving reasons such as changing colour, adjusting ventilation or integrating mobile controls like temperature-sensitive coats or other protective gear and posture-correcting shirts.

“Fashion-forward consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, demand garments that blend tech with style. Brands that offer interactive, customisable wearables are gaining competitive advantage,” finds the report.

“As the line between fashion and function continues to blur, the demand for versatile smart textile materials that support personalised experiences is rapidly increasing, resulting in a diversified product pipeline from textile manufacturers,” sums up Valuates.