Reports: Giambattista Valli at risk of closure

The Giambattista Valli, an Italian-French fashion brand is reportedly facing a complex period that could lead to its closure. According to reports from Italian daily newspaper Il Foglio, this is due to debts far exceeding the label's turnover. “We do not know if we will make it to spring,” a company executive told the newspaper founded by Giuliano Ferrara.

The accumulated debts are a significant burden, reportedly far exceeding its turnover. Valli reportedly has until the end of January to find a buyer to acquire the brand from the Pinault family.

FashionUnited has contacted the brand for a comment on these rumours.

Artémis, the investment fund of the Pinault family, made its first investment in the Giambattista Valli fashion house in 2017. It has been the brand's majority shareholder since 2021.

According to a report from Glitz Paris, an investigative digital publication, last spring, the fashion house's accumulated losses amounted to tens of millions of euros at the start of 2025. The report, which Artémis neither confirmed nor denied to FashionUnited at the time, suggested these losses would be covered by the Pinault family in January 2025.

Giambattista Valli, a permanent member of Paris's Fédération de la Haute Couture, established his eponymous brand in 2005.

Artémis was established in 1992 when François Pinault decided to transfer his controlling stake in PPR. PPR was founded in 1963 and renamed Kering in 2013. The objective was to use a lean structure as a family investment vehicle to invest in companies with strong growth potential.

Artémis has undertaken a series of prestigious acquisitions. In addition to Giambattista Valli, its portfolio includes a 42.3 percent stake in Kering; a 28.52 percent stake in Puma; and Courrèges, of which it became the majority shareholder in 2018.