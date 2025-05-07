Repreve maker Unifi launches extremely durable recycled yarn Fortisyn

The problem with recycled yarns and fabrics, for many, is the assumption that a recycled yarn cannot be as strong as one made from virgin materials. Enter Unifi, maker of recycled polyester brand Repreve. The company recently launched Fortisyn, an abrasion-resistant and durable yarn that provides fabrics with enhanced tear and tensile strength, offering a robust solution for military and first-responder uniforms and tactical gear.

“Fabrics containing Fortisyn can withstand exposure to harsh elements and rough handling while maintaining their form, function and appearance over time,” states Unifi in a press release. “In collaboration with mills and strategic partners, Fortisyn has undergone rigorous fabric testing to validate its exceptional performance. The launch marks a step forward in the scaling of recycled, circular technology yarns into the most durable applications,” adds Unifi CEO Eddie Ingle.

Fortisyn is available in nylon 6,6 and Repreve Nylon, a recycled type 6, circular nylon made from post-industrial yarn waste. The latter is fully traceable with FiberPrint technology and certified by U-Trust, along with Oeko-Tex, GRS and SCS certifications for recycled content.

In addition to its durability and abrasion resistance, Fortisyn comes with solution-dyed capability for enhanced colourfastness. It is available globally and in combination with other yarn technologies from Unifi.

The company is currently showcasing Fortisyn at Techtextil North America in Atlanta until 8th May.