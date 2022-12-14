Resale browser extension Beni secures 4 million dollars in fresh funding

Beni, an extension for Chrome and Safari that encourages shoppers to buy second-hand fashion, has secured fresh funding to fuel its growth.

The company has raised 4 million dollars in a seed round led by Buoyant Ventures, with participation from XYZ Venture Capital, Chingona Ventures, and Starting Line Ventures.

It said it will use the investment to expand its team and enhance its technology. It brings its total funding to date to over 5 million dollars.

Beni offers a free extension that suggests second-hand alternatives to consumers shopping for items online. To date, the company has partnered with resale heavyweights including The RealReal, Rent the Runway, Vestiaire Collective, eBay, and Kidize.

“We started Beni to make resale more accessible,” said CEO Sarah Pinner, who co-founded the company with CTO Celine Mol.

She continued: “Beni saves shoppers hours of scrolling and helps resale sites get the right inventory to the right shoppers. With this financial backing, we will grow our team and scale Beni to accelerate the adoption of resale.”

It comes as the fast-growing global fashion resale market is expected to more than double between 2022 and 2026 to reach revenues of 82 billion dollars, according to a report by second-hand platform ThredUp.