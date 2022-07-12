Resale marketplace The Luxury Closet launches in the UK

The Luxury Closet, the global resale marketplace for luxury and designer pre-owned fashion, has launched in the UK as part of the company’s ongoing expansion plans, which will see it launch in additional markets within Europe later in the year.

The platform, founded by Kunal Kapoor in 2012 in Dubai, quickly became the largest luxury resale marketplace in the Middle East, while growing its clientele across the Americas, APAC and Europe. It currently has a global community of 15 million. The Luxury Closet is also the chosen partner of FarFetch for its Second Life service in the Middle East.

The UK launch will give British clients access to The Luxury Closet’s desirable pre-owned inventory, which includes brands such as Hermes, Rolex, Cartier, Gucci and Dior, while also allowing them to tap into the marketplace's popular VIP concierge service.

Image: The Luxury Closet

Commenting on the company’s expansion, Kunal Kapoor, chief executive and founder of The Luxury Closet, said in a statement: “The launch represents an important milestone in our journey as we further expand within Europe and welcome UK customers to our global community.

“The launch will give UK customers the opportunity to enjoy our exceptional white glove concierge service for the first time whilst also accessing our incredible catalogue of pre-owned designer pieces sourced from some of the world’s most desirable closets.”

Image: The Luxury Closet

The Luxury Closet allows consumers to buy and sell pre-owned designer fashion and has become known for its white glove concierge service, highly desirable designer inventory, exceptional customer experience and its rigorous authentication process.

The platform also offers a unique feature where it tracks trending pieces week-by-week and offer sellers an instant cash payout for the most popular pieces to ensure buyers can pick up the hottest styles at accessible prices.