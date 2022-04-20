Resale start-up Loop Generation announces investment

New Look founder Tom Singh and Ghost and Finery owner Touker Suleyman have invested in designer resale start-up Loop Generation.

The two fashion entrepreneurs have invested an undisclosed sum in the London-based circular-economy venture, which offers pre-loved, luxury fashion covering womenswear, menswear, accessories and footwear.

Loop Generation, founded by Ewa Kozieja and Piotr Krzymowski, launched in 2019 as an online marketplace and this week added a physical presence with its first store at 295 Brompton Road in London’s Chelsea.

The boutique stocks an array of designer brands including Chanel, Balmain, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Fendi, Hermès, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada, alongside unused beauty products from brands such as 111 Skin, La Mer and Jo Malone.

Image: Loop Generation

Tom Singh and Touker Suleyman invest in Loop Generation

Commenting on the investment, Singh said in a statement: “I look forward to seeing Loop Generation grow and develop as a leading marketplace for pre-loved luxury fashion and am inspired by co-founders Ewa and Piotr and what they have built so far within the resale landscape.”

Loop Generation added that the investment “comes at a time of considerable change across the fashion landscape,” and as an authenticated luxury resale platform, which allows customers to buy and sell luxury items it can help reduce clothing waste. The platform also delivers each item to its customers in packaging that it is fully biodegradable.

Image: Loop Generation

Suleyman added: "I am excited to be working with Loop Generation and support in their commitment to circular fashion and I'm delighted to see the brand’s e-commerce platform come to life within the new store in Chelsea.”

Loop Generation operates a flat commission, taking 33 percent on sales of clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories, and 23 percent on beauty products.