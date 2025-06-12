Reserved parent company LPP starts new financial year with strong growth

Polish apparel group LPP SA achieved strong revenue and profit growth in the first quarter of its 2025/26 financial year. This was revealed in an interim report published on Thursday by the parent company of the Sinsay, Reserved, Cropp, House and Mohito brands (LPP). However, due to developments in recent weeks, management lowered its revenue forecast for the full year.

In the first quarter, which ended on April 30, consolidated revenue amounted to 4.95 billion złoty (986.6 billion pounds). This exceeded the level of the same period last year by 15 percent. The group owed its strong growth not least to above-average increases in its two main brands: Sinsay's revenue rose by 30.8 percent to 2.75 billion złoty; Reserved achieved an increase of 22 percent to 1.39 billion złoty.

Management lowers revenue forecast for current year

Operating profit reached 464 million złoty, which represented an increase of 12.9 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Net profit attributable to shareholders grew by 21 percent to 334 million złoty.

However, management lowered its revenue forecast for the current financial year, which had previously been between 23 and 24 billion złoty, to between 23 and 24 billion złoty. The decision was justified by business developments in the first few weeks of the second quarter. "Exceptionally low temperatures" in Poland and the rest of Europe had dampened demand for the SS22 collections, the company explained.