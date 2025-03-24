Resilient footwear sales power Truworths UK's growth

Truworths UK, which operates footwear retail subsidiaries through its 'Office' and 'Offspring' stores, reported sales of 294.3 million pounds (380 million dollars) for the year ending June 30, 2024. This represents an increase from the previous year, with EBITDA also rising significantly to 117.5 million pounds.

In its filing with Companies House, the company attributed these strong results to improved trading conditions and increased consumer confidence.

The company acknowledged that "consumer spending remained under pressure due to decreased real disposable incomes, high interest rates, and modest economic growth. However, the branded fashion footwear sold by Office proved to be a resilient category."

Additionally, the Group's investment in new store development and remodelling contributed to sales growth.

Looking ahead, Truworths UK anticipates continued growth, driven by its strong online presence, expansion of the Office store portfolio, and ongoing investment in digital marketing.

The report also identifies several key risks and mitigation strategies. In particular, the company is addressing the impact of increasing competition from online and traditional retailers by focusing on maintaining brand relationships, strengthening its core customer base, expanding MTO (made-to-order) product ranges, and enhancing the omni-channel customer experience.