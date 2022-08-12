Restoque sales surpass pre-pandemic level

Restoque’s gross revenue in the second quarter equaled 333.4 million Brazilian real, increasing 35.5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 3.2 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019, despite a reduction in the store base of 24 percent.

The company’s consolidated gross margin reached 64.3 percent, up 1170 bps, while EBITDA in the period equaled 54.6 million Brazilian real, an increase of 369.2 percent.

Highlights of Restoque’s Q2 performance

The company said in a release that same store sales rose 54.2 percent compared to last year and 28.4 percent compared to 2019.

The company’s e-commerce sales revenue in the quarter amounted to 38.4 million Brazilian real, down 13.2 percent.

The b2c channel, which encompasses physical stores, e-commerce and omnichannel operations, recorded 260.4 million Brazilian real in sales in the quarter, with an increase of 45.1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 12.5 percent compared to 2019.

Same store sales for the quarter were up 54.2 percent compared to Q221 and 28.4 percent compared to Q219, with strong performance from all brands, except for Rosa Chá, that represents only 1 percent of the company’s sales.

B2b channel sales reached 49.6 million Brazilian real in this quarter, up 28.9 percent and 15.8 percent, respectively, compared to the same quarter in 2021 and 2019.

Outlet channel sales totaled 23.4 million Brazilian real, down 16.7 percent compared to Q221 and down 52.1 percent compared to Q219.

Restoque’s financial results across core brands

Le Lis recorded sales revenue of 156.9 million Brazilian real, a 51.1 percent growth compared to last year. Year-to-date, a positive highlight was the 580 bps increase in gross margin versus the same period of 2021, with 54.2 percent same store sales.

John John recorded sales revenue of 59.3 million Brazilian real and 29.6 percent growth compared to last year. Physical stores reported 76.7 percent rise compared to Q221 and 19 percent compared to Q219.

Dudalina sales revenue of 52.8 million Brazilian real, increased 35.3 percent compared to last year. In the first six months of the year, a positive highlight was the gross margin increase of 630 bps versus the same period of 2021.

Bo.bô recorded revenue of 22.8 million Brazilian real, a 51.4 percent increase compared to Q221 and presented 54.3 percent same store sales. The brand’s b2b channel doubled its sales revenue in the quarter.

Individual attained sales revenue of 13.1 million Brazilian real, with 42.3 percent growth compared to Q221.