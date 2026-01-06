Restructuring at De Bijenkorf: scope of redundancies yet to be confirmed

Amsterdam - Dutch department store chain De Bijenkorf has announced a further restructuring, confirming a report by the daily newspaper Het Parool to FashionUnited. Positions are set to be cut at the company's head office and in its stores. The exact number of redundancies has not yet been disclosed.

On Monday, employees and other company stakeholders were informed of the plans. According to Het Parool, the affected employees will receive support. Further information is expected to be released at a later date.

The department store chain's management reportedly regrets the necessity of the restructuring. The company told Het Parool that the move was necessary to “make the retailer future-proof and create space for innovation, growth and a further strengthening of the brand in the coming years”.

De Bijenkorf only underwent restructuring in 2023

The most recent information on the number of employees at De Bijenkorf dates from June 2025. At that time, the company employed around 4,500 people. De Bijenkorf already underwent a reorganisation in 2023. Initially, the store management structure was adjusted, followed by the elimination of 64 positions at its head office.

The company's latest financial information also dates from June 2025. At that time, the company reported on the results of the 2024 financial year. The operating result amounted to 28 million euros. However, no specific details were provided regarding turnover.