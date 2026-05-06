Restructuring: LVMH could sell Marc Jacobs and its stake in Fenty Beauty

The plan, which was already announced in July 2025, now seems to be taking shape. American label Marc Jacobs could soon no longer be part of the LVMH group's portfolio. According to a report by the Financial Times, LVMH is considering the sale of the fashion brand, as well as cosmetics and alcoholic beverage brands, as part of a major restructuring.

In addition to the Marc Jacobs label, LVMH is considering selling its 50 percent stake in Fenty Beauty, the company launched by singer Rihanna. These transactions could bring LVMH billions of euros to reinvest in its business.

The sale of these businesses is part of a cost management policy and comes amid a slowdown in the luxury sector.

“LVMH is clearly reviewing its portfolio to see what is not working, what is weighing on margins, as it is in a period where pressures on the business are greater,” Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein, told the Financial Times.

The publication also stated that executives at Moët Hennessy, LVMH's beverage division, are sounding out potential buyers for brands like Eminente rum and the Joseph Phelps vineyards in California, according to sources close to the company.

Last April, the global luxury leader announced a turnover of 19.1 billion euros for the first quarter of 2026, an organic growth of 1 percent. Its Fashion & Leather Goods division, however, recorded an organic decline of 2 percent to 9.2 billion euros.

Marc Jacobs negotiations already broken down

The American brand had already been the subject of negotiations between LVMH and Authentic Brands Group (Reebok, Guess, Forever 21, etc.), but according to several media outlets, the talks fell through. The deal could have brought in around one billion dollars for the luxury conglomerate.

Launched in 1984, the eponymous Marc Jacobs label now boasts 280 stores worldwide and employs 1,300 people. It recently made headlines with a SS26 runway show punctuated with nods to its archives. Furthermore, director and founder's muse, Sofia Coppola, unveiled a documentary at the Venice Film Festival in September 2025, focusing on the creative process of her friend Marc Jacobs.