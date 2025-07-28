Retail crime in England and Wales hits 20-year high

Shoplifting in England and Wales has surged to its highest level in over two decades, according to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). In the year to March 2025, police recorded over 530,000 shoplifting offences, a 20 percent increase on the previous year and the highest number since current recording methods began in 2003.

The rise in shoplifting forms part of a broader uptick in personal theft. Theft-from-person offences also rose by 15 percent, reaching just over 151,000 cases. In contrast, burglary and vehicle theft saw declines of 8 percent, suggesting that theft-related crime is becoming more concentrated in retail and public environments.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) estimates that retail theft now costs the sector over 2.2 billion pounds annually. Beyond the financial impact, the increase has contributed to a surge in violence and abuse toward retail workers and delivery staff, with more than 2,000 incidents reported daily, reported Retail Sector. The rise in organised retail crime, including coordinated thefts by gangs, has further intensified the challenge for retailers.

Tom Ironside, director of business and regulation at the BRC, welcomed steps taken by the UK government through its proposed Crime and Policing Bill, which aims to remove the 200 pounds threshold for prosecuting thefts, signalling a tougher stance on offences previously deemed "low-level." He urged policymakers to go further in extending legal protections to all frontline retail workers, echoing legislative measures already in place in Scotland, reported Retail Sector.

While the Crime Survey for England and Wales, a broader measure of criminal trends, estimated 2.8 million theft incidents in the year, this represents little change from the previous year. However, the sharp rise in reported shoplifting suggests an intensifying pressure on high street retailers, particularly in the wake of the pandemic and amid ongoing economic headwinds.