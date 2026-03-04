Retail's revolving door: Why fashion can't hold on to its workers

Around 2.4 percent of UK workers change jobs in an average month, according to new analysis from Indeed. That figure might sound modest. But buried inside it is a fault line that runs straight through the fashion industry.

In retail, 82 percent of workers who switch jobs leave the sector entirely. In hospitality and tourism, which overlaps significantly with fashion's events, wholesale and showroom economy, that figure climbs to 87 percent. These are not just high-turnover sectors. They are, in the data's own blunt language, stepping-stone sectors: places people pass through rather than build careers in.

The research, drawn from job histories recorded on Indeed CVs between 2022 and mid-2025, adds occupational granularity to ONS figures showing that roughly 2.8 million people in the UK changed jobs over the past year, with around 1.2 million leaving their previous industry altogether.

The stickiness problem

Compare retail's 82 percent exit rate to dentistry's 37 percent, software development's 41 percent, or nursing's 46 percent, and the contrast is stark. Workers in those fields move employers, they don't abandon the profession. A DevOps engineer unhappy at one firm will almost certainly be a DevOps engineer at the next. A sales associate at a high street retailer, statistically, probably won't be in retail at all within a year.

The mechanics are not mysterious. Higher barriers to entry, qualifications, specialist training, years of accumulated expertise, create what Indeed calls occupational "stickiness." Workers who have invested heavily in a skill set are reluctant to walk away from it. Fashion and retail, by contrast, have historically been accessible entry points: low barriers in, and therefore low incentive to stay.

Indeed Senior Economist Jack Kennedy said in a statement: "In entry-level sectors such as hospitality and retail, high rates of exit mean employers face persistent churn and ongoing recruitment pressures. That can weigh on productivity and raise hiring costs, particularly where roles act as short-term stepping stones rather than long-term careers."

Demand signals matter too

There is a second variable in play: perceived opportunity. Indeed's analysis finds a clear correlation between hiring demand — measured via its Job Postings Index — and retention. Sectors where workers see viable progression and job security hold on to people. Sectors where the ceiling is visible from day one do not.

This is where fashion faces a structural tension. The industry generates enormous cultural cachet but has been slower to translate that into the kind of transparent career pathways and compensation structures that, say, the technology sector has built out. Junior roles in buying, merchandising and product development can lead to genuinely skilled senior positions — but the route is often opaque, and the early years are frequently underpaid relative to comparably demanding graduate entry paths elsewhere.

Two problems, not one

Kennedy's note on specialised sectors is worth sitting with: "Occupations that require significant training or operate in high-demand areas such as healthcare and technology tend to retain workers within the profession. While that stability can support continuity and skills accumulation, it also limits the flow of talent from other parts of the labour market. Over time, this can exacerbate shortages if training pipelines do not keep pace with demand."

For fashion, this plays out at both ends. In volume retail and fast fashion logistics, churn is a near-permanent operating condition, a cost of doing business that most HR departments have quietly normalised. At the other end, in specialised technical roles, pattern cutting, textile engineering, sustainable materials sourcing, the talent pool is shallow and becoming shallower. Training pipelines have not kept pace.

The data, in that sense, describes an industry caught between two uncomfortable realities: too easy to leave at the bottom, too hard to enter at the top.

Kennedy's remarks will resonate with anyone paying attention to where fashion's workforce pressures are heading: "Understanding labour market mobility is crucial for policymakers and employers to assess how quickly the labour market can adjust to economic shocks and structural change. This will be even more important as AI reshapes job tasks and skill requirements across sectors."

Fashion has spent several years debating AI's creative implications. The labour question, which roles will erode, which will require new skills, and whether the industry's training infrastructure is remotely adequate to bridge that gap, has received considerably less attention. The Indeed data suggests it probably should.