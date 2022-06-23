Return of large-scale events boost sales at Wembley Park and LDO

Last weekend’s Harry Styles gigs saw sales surge by 76 percent across Wembley Park and London Designer Outlet (LDO) compared to the overall average for each weekend last month.

Quintain sales in a release that forthcoming Ed Sheeran event at the stadium for five nights starting this weekend is anticipated to drive similar strong trading result.

Commenting on the sales update, Matt Slade, Retail Director at Quintain, said: “Having already enjoyed a right royal weekend for the Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations, Wembley Park and LDO are poised for a bumper summer of trading. Despite economically turbulent times, visitors continue to flock back in greater numbers than 2019 to enjoy the unparalleled combined retail and leisure offer set within this dynamic and diverse 15-minute neighbourhood.”

The company added that London Designer Outlet (LDO) alone reported a sharp spike in footfall in the run-up to Styles’ shows on Saturday and Sunday, with the figure reaching 36 percent higher compared to the May weekend average.

Sales at sports and athleisure brands at the outlet climbed by 64 percent, mixed fashion by 33 percent, health and beauty by 24 percent and accessories and gifts by 18 percent. Outdoor brands enjoyed a 24 percent lift in trade.

Hospitality businesses also received a much-needed boost, with sales at LDO up by 10 percent over the course of the weekend compared to the previous month.